Thousands of flowers grown at MLK Park greenhouse to be planted soon

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a greenhouse at Martin Luther King park, workers are busy re-potting geraniums.

“We start growing our geraniums in January. We start from seeds so we grow about 5 thousand geraniums from seed,” said Jeffrey Krajnik, Martin Luther King Park Greenhouse Head Grower.

After more than 3 months of growing, thousands of flowers have bloomed. By mid-May they will be planted at Olmsted parks throughout the Queen City.

“Parks are all about green space but the garden beds add a spot of color to them, brighten them up,” said Eileen Martin, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Supervisor.

One hundred different types of plants are grown in the greenhouse for the city’s parks, even when temperatures are freezing outside.

“Heat, water, the glass is the biggest thing because we have tons of light,” said Martin.

It’s a process and not a cheap one either. The seed alone costs about $2,000.

“We receive some funding through the city we have generous donors very dependent on that, grants provide a portion of our operating budget as well,” said Martin.

“It adds to the beauty of the park, the serenity of it and it brings a little bit of nature home we try to incorporate the movement towards butterflies and pollinators like bees,” said Krajnik.

