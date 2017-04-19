Two Angola restaurant owners plead guilty to grand larceny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two owners and operators of an Angola barbecue restaurant have pleaded guilty to felony grand larceny in Erie County Court.

Shelly Firsch Hunt, 56, 29 Commercial Ave., Angola, and William J. Francis, 65, 22 Orchard Ave., Angola, both pleaded guilty to one felony county of third-degree grand larceny each following an investigation by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance’s Criminal Investigations Division.

According to the Tax Department, the investigation found that the joint operators failed to file 13 sales tax returns and failed to remit more than $56,000 in sales taxes collected from their customers to New York State.

Hunt and Francis operated Desperado’s BBQ in Angola.

They are scheduled to be sentenced in Erie County Court on July 11. Each could face a prison sentence of up to seven years.