WASHINGTON (WIVB) — The Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots visited the White House on Wednesday.

During the visit, Williamsville native Rob Gronkowski offered to lend a hand to Press Secretary Sean Spicer in his daily briefing.

In the video, Gronkowski can be heard asking Spicer if he needs any help.

The player was out for most of last season with an injury. He did not get to play in Super Bowl 51.

