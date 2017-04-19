WATCH: Wake Up! crew tries Starbucks’ “Unicorn Frappuccino”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Unicorn Frappuccino has been taking Starbucks stores by storm.

Starbucks calls it “the flavor-changing, color-changing, totally not-made-up Unicorn Frappuccino,” and it is only available for a few days.

According to the company’s website, the drink’s “magical flavors start off sweet and fruity, transforming to pleasantly sour.” The site also says “Swirl it to reveal a color-changing spectacle of purple and pink. It’s finished with whipped cream-sprinkled pink and blue fairy powders.”

News 4’s Jordan Williams, Brittni Smallwood and Mike Cejka each tried the unique drink on Wednesday morning. See their reactions in the video above!