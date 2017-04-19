WNY to receive $20.1 million in state funding for transportation improvements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New York will receive $20.1 million in state funding to support transportation enhancements, including increased access for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that a total of $112.2 million in funding has been awarded across the state for transportation improvement projects.

State funding will be available for up to 80 percent of the cost of each project and will be made available through the Federal Highway Administration, administered by the NYS Department of Transportation.

Funding for the Western New York area includes $5 million for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to purchase compressed natural gas buses; $4.6 million for the WNY Region to pair with Norfolk Southern Railroad to replace two local and yard switcher locomotives with clean technologies; and $1.5 million for the WNY region to establish a Highway Emergency Local Patrol (HELP) truck service.

Other awarded projects are as follows:

$332,000 to the Western New York Region to optimize traffic flow on Walnut Avenue and Ferry Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls.

$588,000 to Chautauqua County for shoulder widening for along Dale Drive.

$1,040,000 to the Town of Grand Island to install ADA compliant sidewalks.

$1,424,000 to the City of Buffalo to implement Phase I of the City’s Bicycle Master Plan.

$482,946 to the Village of Springville to construct pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

$1,338,700 to Erie County to construct Phase II of the pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

$530,933 to the Town of Niagara to install new ADA accessible sidewalks and curb ramps.

$511,245 to the City of Niagara Falls to expand the regional bike sharing program.

$756,000 to the Town of Wheatfield for ADA compliant sidewalk construction.

$400,000 to the City of Jamestown to develop a comprehensive digital and static wayfinding system to support tourism.

$976,000 to the Town of Amherst for pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements

$541,913 to the City of Olean for the Phase II Walkable Olean transformation project.