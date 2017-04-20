30 in 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Patrick Mahomes isn’t considered one of the top three quarterbacks to go in this year’s draft but, the first round isn’t out of reach. The Texas Tech quarterback isn’t focused on when he goes, but where.

“For me it is all about going to the right team and the right organization,” Mahomes said. “I want to be coached really hard and I want to have every chance to go out there and prove my game every single game. ”

Mahome’s began to surge this past season by leading college football in passing yards, total offense, and points responsible for. In addition to 41 passing touchdowns. He also holds the NCAA record for passing yards in a game with 734.

“A lot of teams played us in the 3-double cloud so we had to throw a lot of deeper digs that you would have to throw in the NFL and so I feel that help prepared me for what I am going to see. ”

And, it’s no surprise Mahomes has a big league arm. He comes from big league stock. His dad, of the same name, played 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. Patrick II, threw a no hitter his senior year of high school, but, football has always been #1.

“I knew in my head I was going to be in this position and it is awesome to be here but it is just the start I am planning on trying to go to the NFL and having a great career.”