AP-NORC Poll: Black teens most active on social media apps

The Associated Press Published:
Twitter
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo, shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(AP) — Teenagers and their technology are inseparable, but a new poll shows black teens are the most likely to have access to smartphones – which could explain why they’re the biggest and most frequent users of mobile-friendly social media apps Snapchat and Instagram.

A survey released Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research explored teens’ social media use and its relationship to race and class.

The poll finds that nearly 9 in 10 black teenagers use Snapchat, compared with just over 7 in 10 whites. A third of black teens say they use Instagram almost constantly, compared to about 1 in 5 white teens who responded similarly.

Among black teens, 95 percent have access to a smartphone, compared with 89 percent of whites and 86 percent of Hispanics.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s