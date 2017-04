JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Arcade man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse Thursday following an investigation by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark T. Owens, 50, 32 Prospect St., Arcade, was charged with third degree sexual abuse and scheduled to appear back in the Town of Java Court at a later date.

The investigation centered around an invent which happened in the Town of Java.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.