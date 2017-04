Buffalo Bills 2017 regular season schedule

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- The 2017 NFL schedule was released Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Below is the schedule for the Buffalo Bills, according to buffalobills.com:

Week 1: September 10th 1pm vs. Jets

Week 2: September 17th 1pm @ Panthers

Week 3: September 24th 1pm vs Broncos

Week 4: October 1st 1pm @ Falcons

Week 5: October 8th 1pm @ Bengals

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: October 22nd 1pm vs Buccaneers

Week 8: October 29th 1pm vs Raiders

Week 9: November 2nd 8:25 pm @ Jets

Week 10: November 12th 1pm vs Saints

Week 11: November 19th 4:05pm @ Chargers

Week 12: November 26th 1pm @ Chiefs

Week 13: December 3rd vs Patriots

Week 14: December 10th 1pm vs Colts

Week 15: December 17th 1pm vs Dolphins

Week 16: December 24th 1pm @ Patriots

Week 17: December 31st 1pm @ Dolphins

The Bills 2017 preseason schedule was released on April 10.