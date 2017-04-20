Car crashes into Hamburg home, residents say speeding problem is to blame

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I heard a horrendous explosion type sound,” said Jim Crean of Hamburg.

Jim Crean says he couldn’t believe what he saw next.

“I heard her screaming from across the hall that there’s a car in my bedroom and I went in her room there and I couldn’t believe it,” said Crean.

According to Hamburg police, just before 12:30 Tuesday morning a car crashed into the Crean’s home on Big Tree road. Jim says the car ended up in his basement and his wife Maryann’s bedroom, nearly missing her.

“The bed was shoved right up against the wall and the car was about 8 inches away from where she was sleeping,” said Crean.

The driver was arrested for DWI and cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. Police are still investigating the drivers speed but the Creans believe that’s a factor in the crash because it’s all too common on Parker road.

“Many many times I have seen cars coming down Parker road heading this way at such a rate of speed they blow through the stop sign and go like hell down the road. But coming down the hill at that kind of speed, blow through a stop sign, hit a curb, fly over an 8 foot ditch, clip a tree and then end up in my house. Buddy you have to be traveling,” said Crean.

The Creans say the crash caused nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of damage to their home.

“There was even talk that they might have to raise the house, take the house down because the structural damage is so bad,” said Crean.

Hamburg police say they do speeding details on Parker road all the time because of speeding problems there.

The Creans aren’t the only ones who are concerned. There’s a playground across the street from their home and a resident reached out to News 4 and says she is afraid to take her daughter there because of reckless drivers.

News 4 reached out to town board members, but we’re still waiting for a call back.