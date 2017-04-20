Cheektowaga man convicted of child porn possession sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man convicted of possession of child pornography has been sentenced.

Robert Acker, 34, was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by ten years of supervised release Thursday in U.S. District Court.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, special agents from the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Acker’s residence in Sept. 2016 and seized several electronic devices and DVDs.

A forensic examination found that Acker was in possession of 918 videos and 34,000 images of child pornography, some of which depicted prepubescent children less than 12 years old and some of which depicted images of violence.