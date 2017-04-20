Earth, Wind & Fire to play Buffalo show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Best-selling, genre-bending music group Earth, Wind and Fire will be making a stop in Buffalo on their “2054” North American Summer Tour this August.

Earth, Wind, & Fire will play Aug. 11 at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, along with Chic ft. Nile Rodgers.

Both bands will travel across more than 20 North American cities this summer for the 2054 Tour.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. April 28. Ticket pricing ranges from $150.00, $125.00, $89.50, $69.50, $39.50.

Tickets available online at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com, and www.ticketmaster.com