Former News 4 reporter dies at age 81

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) News 4 Buffalo received word this evening that 81 year old Doug Smith died earlier today.. He had recently been hospitalized for pneumonia.

We’ll always remember Doug as an original, the one and only “Cheap Gourmet” and the “Fun Ranger” who, with his wife Polly, showed us the lighter, luscious, and less costly side of living in Western New York back in the 80’s.

Doug was a former Courier Express newsman from the old school – the ‘go-to’ guy in the newsroom when we had a question about grammar or style. He was a gifted writer who often used his considerable talents to write about baseball, the game he loved, and he was doing that right up until his last days.

Last year, Doug was delighted to be inducted into the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame.

In March, 2016, Doug and Polly invited many of us to share a farewell hot dog as they pulled up well-rooted stakes here in Western New York and moved to Cortland to be near their daughter, Holly.

That’s where Doug passed away this morning surrounded by loved ones and leaving all of us with lasting memories.

It was Doug’s wish that his service be held at the Homer Avenue United Methodist Church in Cortland. The family will likely arrange a date in May.

Doug’s son, Joe, told me tonight his father was a “giant, a role model, and an inspiration. He loved to make people happy. His passing leaves an unfillable hole in our lives. Knowing him was like knowing a king.”