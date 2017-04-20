Georgia man charged following chase in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Georgia man is facing charges in Genesee County after leading New York State Police in a pursuit down the New York Thruway to Monroe County.

Alsimeon Peterson, 18, of Hampton, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, one count of third-degree fleeing a police officer, and multiple traffic violations on a warrant from New York State Police.

According to a state police press release, on April 15 troopers attempted to stop Peterson on Park Road in Batavia. Peterson refused to stop and took off down the New York State Thruway before being stopped in Monroe County by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies and taken into custody.

He was turned over to New York State Police on Tuesday, arraigned in the town of Batavia Court and remanded to Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.