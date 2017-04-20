Getaway driver in Tonawanda bank robbery gets seven years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The getaway driver in a Jan. 2016 Tonawanda bank robbery was sentenced to 84 months in prison by a U.S. District judge Thursday.

Nicholas Graham, 46, of Buffalo, was charged with acting as a lookout and getaway driver for a bank robbery at Evans Bank at 2800 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Tonawanda. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Adler, who handled the case, said that Graham drive two other individuals to the bank and remained in the vehicle as they went inside the bank. The other individuals, wearing hoods and masks, aimed BB guns at customer and employees, ordering them to get down.

Law enforcement officers tracked Graham and the two other individuals to the Scottish Inn Motel on Niagara Falls Boulevard, where Graham was detained and the other suspects fled.

The other suspects in the robbery remain fugitives.

At the motel, officers found cash, clothing worn by the robbers, the BB guns, receipts for the purchase of the guns, and several identification cards.

The sentencing is a result of an investigation by the FBI and the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.