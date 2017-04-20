Lewiston native killed in apparent California murder-suicide

News 4 Staff Published:

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WIVB) — A western New York family is mourning the loss of a loved one after an apparent murder-suicide more than 2,500 miles away.

Police in West Hollywood, California say Whitney Washuta was shot and killed outside of her home Tuesday night.

Washuta was from Lewiston but moved out west with her sister.

Investigators believe Washuta’s ex-boyfriend Kyle Ramsey ambushed the 25-year-old while she was walking her dog, and shot her multiple times.

Some neighbors say they heard her screaming “no” seconds before the shooting.

After the shooting, police say a home security camera caught Ramsey running to his vehicle and taking off shortly after Washuta was found. LAPD officers found Ramsey dead in his SUV, parked just a mile away.

Police in California say they are still investigating the incident.

