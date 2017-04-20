Man transported to Strong Memorial after severe laceration in Medina

By Published:

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 29-year-old man was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester via Mercy Flight Wednesday evening after suffering a lacerated artery.

The man had fallen into a window, causing severe injury to his arm. He sustained extreme blood loss from the injury.

A village of Medina police officer was flagged down for help by a bystander around 6:39 p.m. Wednesday. The officer assisted the patient and called Orleans County Sheriff’s dispatch for help. Village of Medina Police, Village of Medina Fire, and EMS crews responded to the scene. Crews immediately applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm to stop the hemorrhage.

Once stabilized, the patient was transported to the helicopter landing zone and flown to Strong Memorial by Mercy Flight at 7:10 p.m.

His condition was not known by officials as of Wednesday morning.

 

