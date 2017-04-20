Missing 15-year-old Tennessee student found safe; former teacher arrested in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered.

The vehicle used by Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas, who remain the subjects of an active AMBER Alert, was found in northern California late Wednesday night.

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Giordano confirmed to News 2 the Nissan Rogue was found in their county, and authorities are actively investigating an incident involving that vehicle.

It’s not clear what that incident is at this time or which city the SUV was located.

The spokeswoman also said the license plate had been removed from the car, which was confirmed to belong to Cummins through the VIN number.

Siskiyou County is one of the northernmost counties that borders the state of Oregon. It is not known if this time if there have been any new sightings of either Cummins’ or Thomas in the area.

Cummins, 55, is accused of kidnapping Thomas, 15, on March 13 in Columbia, Tennessee. They were captured on surveillance two days later at a Walmart in Oklahoma City but haven’t been seen since.

