National Fuel customers to see rate increase

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel’s President says the New York State Public Service Commission approved a total delivery rate increase of $5.9 million.

What that means is that the average National Fuel customer will be paying approximately another $1.10 per month.

The increase will go into effect on May 1.

The company’s president, Carl Carlotti, released a statement on Thursday. Here is part of what he said:

“This is the first delivery rate increase sought by our Utility segment in almost a decade. While prices for goods and services have risen generally over this period, the Utility has held delivery rates steady, without increase, since 2008. Coupled with the drop in natural gas prices, this has significantly benefitted our Utility customers without compromising our high standards for safety and customer service. In 2008, the average annual residential bill for our residential customers, including gas costs, was $1,685. By way of comparison, the average annual residential bill last year, 8 years later, was only $703, declining 58 percent over that period. National Fuel has the lowest residential gas delivery rates in New York state.”