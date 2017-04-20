National Fuel customers to see rate increase

By Published:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel’s President says the New York State Public Service Commission approved a total delivery rate increase of $5.9 million.

What that means is that the average National Fuel customer will be paying approximately another $1.10 per month.

The increase will go into effect on May 1.

The company’s president, Carl Carlotti, released a statement on Thursday. Here is part of what he said:

“This is the first delivery rate increase sought by our Utility segment in almost a decade. While prices for goods and services have risen generally over this period, the Utility has held delivery rates steady, without increase, since 2008. Coupled with the drop in natural gas prices, this has significantly benefitted our Utility customers without compromising our high standards for safety and customer service. In 2008, the average annual residential bill for our residential customers, including gas costs, was $1,685. By way of comparison, the average annual residential bill last year, 8 years later, was only $703, declining 58 percent over that period. National Fuel has the lowest residential gas delivery rates in New York state.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s