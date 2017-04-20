Niagara County officials to declare State of Emergency

A sunset is shown on Lake Ontario in this 2007 photo (AP Photo/Larry Price)

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in Niagara County plan to meet in Olcott Thursday afternoon to declare a State of Emergency amid rising water levels at Lake Ontario.

Those speaking will give details about preparing for anticipated flooding along the lake shore. The meeting will include a question-and-answer session with public safety officials, including Sheriff James Voutour, County Manager Rick Updegrove and Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz.

One week ago, Orleans County Sheriff Randy Bower asked boaters to stay as far away from the lake’s shoreline as possible.

“We are concerned about shoreline erosion and submerged docks, as well as debris close to the shoreline,” Sheriff Randy Bower said.

Bower asked boaters to voluntarily observe a 500-foot No Wake Zone at the lake, which is more than the required 100-foot zone.

