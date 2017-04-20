Portions of I-990 to have lane closures over next week

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Long-term lane closures on a portion of the I-990 are expected to begin Monday April 24.

The lane closures are part of the I-990 pavement rehabilitation project which began last month.

Motorists can expect lane closures on Interstate 990 southbound between North French Road and NY Route 270 (Campbell Boulevard) on Monday beginning at 9 a.m. to 6 a.m Tuesday. The North French Road on-ramp will also be stop-sign controlled for the duration of the lane closure.

Interstate 990 northbound will be closed between Audubon Parkway and North French Road beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday. The Audubon Parkway on-ramp will be stop-sign controlled beginning April 27 for the duration of the lane closure.

The speed limit in the area of the project has been temporarily reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. Motorists are advised to be alert and to watch for slow or stopped traffic.

Work on the project is weather-sensitive and will be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

