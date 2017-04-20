Sabres release GM Tim Murray, Head Coach Dan Bylsma

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Sabres General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma have been released, the team announced on Thursday morning.

The release of Murray and Bylsma comes the week after the GM held a conference reflecting on what he called a “very disappointing season,” which ended with 33 wins and 37 losses.

MORE | Watch the conference here.

Both Murray and Bylsma’s future with the team appeared ambiguous during the conference, as Murray said “There will be a full review top to bottom.”

Sabres owner Terry Pegula released a statement following the announcement.

“After reviewing the past season and looking at the future of our organization, Kim and I have decided to relieve General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma of their duties. We want to thank Tim and Dan for their hard work and efforts that they have put in during their tenures with the club. We wish them luck. We have begun the process to fill these positions immediately.”

Contrary to earlier reports stating star player Jack Eichel wanted Bylsma fired, Eichel’s agent disputed the reports, calling them “complete fabrication.”

Pegula will address the media Friday morning at 10 a.m.

