Sheriff: Bills’ OL Kouandjio hospitalized after being found without pants in field

Buffalo Bills second-round draft pick Cyrus Kouandjio #71 takes part in drills during their NFL football rookie camp at the team's facility in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, May 17, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

TOWN OF ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says Buffalo Bills lineman Cyrus Kouandjio was found in an Elma field with no pants on.

A call came in to the Sheriff’s office shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies say Kouandjio was seen in a farm field on Rice Rd. When authorities spoke with Kouandjio, they say he was compliant, courteous and respectful the entire time.

A vehicle associated with Kouandjio was found in the area of Route 400 near Rice Rd., the Sheriff’s office says. A New York State Trooper saw the vehicle.

Kouandjio was not arrested, but was taken to ECMC for evaluation, treatment and observation.

