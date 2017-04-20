Suspect in News 4 crew assault pleads guilty

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 27-year-old Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to attacking two News 4 crew members in Niagara Falls in Oct. 2016.

Evan Stafford pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, a D Felony, in Niagara County Court Thursday.

He could be facing up to seven years in prison for the charge.

Stafford attacked a News 4 reporter and photographer last fall as they filmed a segment on “Art Alley”, a public art project sponsored by the City of Niagara Falls.

The photographer was taken to the hospital with injuries, and the reporter suffered minor injuries.

 

Stafford’s sentencing is scheduled for June 12.

