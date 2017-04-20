Urban farming on the rise

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WestSide Tilth farm is seeing a growing interest in people in urban areas, like Buffalo, want to start growing goods indoors.

There are several methods urban farmers use ranging from growing veggies on windowsills, to having hanging planters on walls, and creating greenhouses on available city green space.

WestSide Tilth has a 2,000 square foot greenhouse. They’re currently looking for donations for soil to put in the greenhouse so people can come in and start planting goods there. For information on how to donate visit their website here.

