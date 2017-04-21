12 WNY car dealerships fined in Attorney General’s investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Over 100 dealerships across the state sold vehicles to New York residents without disclosing that the vehicles were under recall for potentially dangerous safety issues, including 12 located in Western New York.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Friday that his office has reached settlements with 104 dealerships across the state, which will require the dealerships to provide consumers with advance notice of any existing or unrepaired recalls. Each dealership will also be fined $1,000.

The recalls included safety issues such as unintended acceleration, airbag problems, vehicle fires, steering and brake loss, and other problems.

Twelve Western New York dealerships reached settlements with the Buffalo regional office.

They are as follows:

Basil Ford, Inc.

SCGA Holdings, LLC DBA Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram

CrazyCheapCars, Inc.

Northtown Automotive Companies, Inc.

Landmark Chevrolet, Inc.

Olean Class Cars, Inc.

Pellegrino Auto Sales, LLC.

Riverfront Auto Sales, Inc.

Shults Management Group, Inc.

Superior Auto Sales, Inc.

V&A Enterprises, Inc DBA Buffalo Auto Group

“While many prospective car buyers reasonably assume that any known and existing safety issues have been repaired or disclosed by the dealer, that is often not the reality of car buying in New York,” a statement from Schneiderman’s office said Friday.

As part of the investigation, the AG’s office surveyed dealer advertisements, kept an eye on vehicles covered by safety recalls, and identified auto dealers that advertised vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls.

As conditions of their settlement, each dealer must place a decal notice in the window of used cars that include information about checking the recall status of vehicles. They must also include that information in online advertisements. Dealers who advertise in print or other media must disclose that the vehicle is subject to a recall. They also must send notices to customers who have purchased vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls from Jan. 2016 to the present, covering up to five days of a loaner car if the vehicle’s repairs take longer than one day. They must also provide customers with a copy of the recall status report prior to purchase.

The Attorney General’s office’s investigation is ongoing.