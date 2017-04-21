30 in 30: Ohio State center Pat Elflein

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “I can play left gueard, right guard and center.”

That would be an understatement. Ohio State’s Pat Elflein started 28 games at guard for the Buckeyes his sophomore and junior year but this past year, he made the move to center.

“You have to be the confident leader on that line wen you’re at center.”

The transition was a successful one, He was given the Rimington-Pace award for the best offensive lineman in the Big Ten and was also named a first-team All-American.

“I remeber that game, my first full-time game at center. I played at a high lever. I was like alright ‘I am going to do this just like I did at guard.'”

He knows at the next level he won’t be snapping in the shot gun as much as he did in Columbus, but the transition is something he can handle.

“You get comfortable with it just like you would if you were going under center a lot to go to shot gun snap. It is a minor adjustment, you have to get snaps at it and get comfortable doing it.”