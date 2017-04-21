4 charged with drug possession in Jamestown raid

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, Jamestown police searched a Norwood Ave. residence after they say narcotics were sold there.

The search commenced shortly after 9 a.m. and led to the discovery of methamphetamine, as well as prescription medication.

Three people were arrested at the residence and charged with possessing drugs:

  • Andrew Bennett, 28
  • David Hare, 55
  • Patricia Bargy, 58

Another person, Destiny Franze-Hare, 28, was arrested just before the search took place. Police say they saw Franze-Hare leave the residence in a vehicle before they stopped her.

Franze-Hare was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance after police say they found meth, pills and LSD in her vehicle. The vehicle was impounded.

All who were arrested were taken to the Jamestown City Jail. Additional charges are expected.

