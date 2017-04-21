Backseat passenger charged with drug possession in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Myers Avenue traffic stop resulted in drug possession charges for a passenger on Thursday evening.

Richard L. Riley, 40, was charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of seventh degree possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful marijuana.

According to Jamestown Police, Riley was the backseat passenger of a vehicle which had been stopped for a traffic infraction. Further investigation revealed that he was in possession of several types of illegal narcotics including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. He also was in possession of an imitation pistol which was also seized.

Riley was arraigned in Chautauqua County Court Friday and was held at the Chautauqua County Jail.