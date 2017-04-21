Bebe to close all 175 stores

Calily Bien Published:
FILE - In this March 13, 2015 file photo, shoppers walk past an advertisement for retailer "bebe" along Lincoln Road Mall, a pedestrian street featuring retail stores and outdoor cafes, in Miami Beach, Fla. The University of Michigan issues its monthly index of consumer sentiment for May on Friday, May 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another major women’s fashion retailer is closing all its stores. On Friday, Bebe announced it’s closing all 175 stores across the country, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CNBC reports the company plans on closing all its stores by the end of May. Bebe currently has three stores in Central Texas: Barton Creek, the Domain and the San Marcos Outlet. A total of 14 stores are located in Texas.

Earlier this month, the retailer said it planned to close 28 stores.

Bebe is the latest fashion retailer to succumb to sluggish sales due to fierce competition from online companies. The Limited announced in January it was closing all brick-and-mortar shops. In the same week, Macy’s also said it was closing dozens of stores.

This story was originally published by Nexstar contributing station KXAN.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s