Bebe to close all 175 stores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another major women’s fashion retailer is closing all its stores. On Friday, Bebe announced it’s closing all 175 stores across the country, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CNBC reports the company plans on closing all its stores by the end of May. Bebe currently has three stores in Central Texas: Barton Creek, the Domain and the San Marcos Outlet. A total of 14 stores are located in Texas.

Earlier this month, the retailer said it planned to close 28 stores.

Bebe is the latest fashion retailer to succumb to sluggish sales due to fierce competition from online companies. The Limited announced in January it was closing all brick-and-mortar shops. In the same week, Macy’s also said it was closing dozens of stores.

