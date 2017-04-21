Buffalo Zoo offering discount to those who bring bottles, cans on Earth Day

Related Coverage Earth Day events in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is aiming to help visitors save money on admission through recycling.

On Earth Day, which is this Saturday, the zoo will offer discounted admission to visitors who bring in their cans and bottles.

The zoo will take five cents off of the price of admission for every can or bottle brought there, up to $5.

“We are always looking for ways to engage the public to help support conservation,” Buffalo Zoo Curator of Education Tiffany Vanderwerf said. “By bringing in bottles and cans, guests not only help the environment, they can help support the Zoo’s wildlife conservation efforts as well.”

Money raised from the recycling efforts will be given to a number of conservation efforts supported by The Buffalo Zoo.

The zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

