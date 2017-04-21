Buffalo Zoo offering discount to those who bring bottles, cans on Earth Day

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is aiming to help visitors save money on admission through recycling.

On Earth Day, which is this Saturday, the zoo will offer discounted admission to visitors who bring in their cans and bottles.

The zoo will take five cents off of the price of admission for every can or bottle brought there, up to $5.

“We are always looking for ways to engage the public to help support conservation,” Buffalo Zoo Curator of Education Tiffany Vanderwerf said. “By bringing in bottles and cans, guests not only help the environment, they can help support the Zoo’s wildlife conservation efforts as well.”

Money raised from the recycling efforts will be given to a number of conservation efforts supported by The Buffalo Zoo.

The zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

MORE | Find out about more Earth Day events happening this Saturday here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s