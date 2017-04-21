Frozen Banquet meals recalled over salmonella fears

(WSYR-TV) – Banquet’s frozen Chicken Nugget with Mac & Cheese meals are being recalled over possible salmonella contamination.

The recall affects more than 100-thousand pounds of the frozen meals.

The meals are in 7.4 oz. vacuum-packed trays with Code 3100080921 and a “BEST IF USED BY” date of July 20, 2018.

The problem was discovered when Conagra Brands, Inc. received notification from a supplier that an ingredient used in the brownie mix may be contaminated with salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported.

If you have questions about the recall, contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.

