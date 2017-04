DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Grammy-award winning country group Lady Antebellum will be riding into Western New York this summer on their “You Look Good” World Tour.

The band will play a concert 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater.

Lady Antebellum is joined on their world tour by fellow country music stars Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. April 28.