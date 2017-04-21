Large amount of cocaine seized in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman is facing charges after a large amount of cocaine was found in the vehicle she was operating.

Cindy S. Frank, 45, of Jamestown, was charged with second degree possession of a controlled substance (an A2 felony), and failure to keep right.

Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop on Frank’s vehicle Thursday evening at Lakeview Avenue and Euclid Avenue for failing to keep right and an officer observed what appeared to be a large package of drugs in plain view inside of the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the package contained 6.6 ounces of cocaine, Jamestown Police said.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at $12,000

Frank is currently awaiting arraignment in Jamestown City Jail.