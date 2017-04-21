Local students help clean up Fort Erie Friendship Trail

Related Coverage Earth Day events in WNY

FORT ERIE, ON (WIVB) — Just a day ahead of Earth Day, the Peace Bridge Authority and local students celebrated the holiday by cleaning up the Fort Erie Friendship Trail.

Staff picked up trash and debris, with some help from students who go to Niagara Christian Community of Schools, Ridgeway-Crystal Beach High School and St. George’s Catholic School.

Sections of the trail that were cleaned up were Burleigh Rd. to Prospect Point Rd., Ridge Rd. to Gorham Rd. and Helena St. to Albert St.

See pictures of the cleanup efforts below and find out how you can participate in Earth Day here.

Cleanup on the Fort Erie Friendship Trail View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy of the Peace Bridge Authority) (Photo courtesy of the Peace Bridge Authority) (Photo courtesy of the Peace Bridge Authority) (Photo courtesy of the Peace Bridge Authority) (Photo courtesy of the Peace Bridge Authority)