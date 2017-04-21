Niagara University adds new programs in environmental science

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara University announced two new environmental science bachelor’s degree programs Friday in honor of Earth Day, April 22.

The university will begin offering a bachelor of arts and a bachelor of science program in environmental science beginning this fall.

The environmental science bachelor’s of arts program will prepare students for jobs in the environmental industry, while the bachelor of science program will prepare students for graduate programs in environmental science biology and chemistry.

Through the programs, students will review and analyze alternative energy systems, natural resource management, pollution control, and the effects of climate change.

The job market for environmental scientists and specialists is projected to grow 11 percent from 2014 to 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,