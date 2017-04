BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a driver’s brakes failed, leading them to crash in the city Friday morning.

The 35-year-old Hamburg man was headed north on Delaware Ave. when he lost control of the vehicle.

As this happened, the driver struck a curb, a tree and a parking meter before hitting a mailbox.

That mailbox then struck a vehicle waiting for a red light at Virginia St., damaging it.

The driver was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. No charges have been filed.