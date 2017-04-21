Residents keeping watchful eye on water in Ellicott Creek

By Published: Updated:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many residents are stopping on the walkway running above Ellicott Creek to take photos and take in the views of the rushing water.

“Great volume of water, moving very fast, much higher than the normal water levels,” said Kelly Kaufman, a Williamsville resident stopping by the creek Friday morning to watch high the water is rising.

“It’s pretty rough. I’ve only seen it higher maybe one time,” said Gary Stith, who has lived in Williamsville for more than three decades.

The quick flowing creek has many keeping a watchful eye on the water.

“My home is fine but, certainly, I worry about other people’s homes,” said Kaufman. “Water is a hard thing to fight. It’s beautiful but safety is important.”

The water is supposed to continue rising throughout the day, cresting around 9pm, well above the flood stage.

MORE | See photos of flooding in western New York here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s