Residents keeping watchful eye on water in Ellicott Creek

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many residents are stopping on the walkway running above Ellicott Creek to take photos and take in the views of the rushing water.

“Great volume of water, moving very fast, much higher than the normal water levels,” said Kelly Kaufman, a Williamsville resident stopping by the creek Friday morning to watch high the water is rising.

“It’s pretty rough. I’ve only seen it higher maybe one time,” said Gary Stith, who has lived in Williamsville for more than three decades.

The quick flowing creek has many keeping a watchful eye on the water.

“My home is fine but, certainly, I worry about other people’s homes,” said Kaufman. “Water is a hard thing to fight. It’s beautiful but safety is important.”

The water is supposed to continue rising throughout the day, cresting around 9pm, well above the flood stage.

