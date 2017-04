BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating an incident where a man allegedly exposed himself to a high school student in Buffalo.

Friday morning, Buffalo school officials say a light-skinned black man exposed himself to an 11th-grade girl at Jefferson St. near E. Ferry St.

The man was described as in his late 20s or early 30s, and having scruffy facial hair and glasses.

Buffalo Public Schools ask parents to have conversations with their children on how to avoid strangers.