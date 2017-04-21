SirWilliam Hardy expected to be indicted, attorney says

Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- 31-year-old SirWilliam Hardy faces a Second Degree Murder charge for the death of his father, 54-year-old William Hardy.

Police say SirWilliam shot his father when he was visiting from California earlier this month.

The incident occurred at SirWilliam’s Cheektowaga home on Whitney Place.

Sources tell News 4 the elder Hardy was shot in the back.

“This is a very unusual situation because he and his father had a very close relationship. He described it as a solid relationship. And it’s hard to understand any rational reason for what happened here and we intend to look into that very, very closely,” Hardy’s attorney Joel Daniels told the media Friday morning.

SirWilliam Hardy is paralyzed from a motorcycle accident that occurred in 2011; he uses a wheelchair.

While before Judge Dennis Gorski in Cheektowaga Town Court, the prosecution asked for more time to complete a forensic mental health evaluation, which was requested by Hardy’s counsel during his arraignment April 4.

A forensic mental health exam is used to determined if Hardy is competent to stand trial.

“We are still in the process of determining whether we think a forensic may be required, may be appropriate here,” Daniels told the media.

A Grand Jury heard evidence pertaining to the case this week.

“We expect an indictment will be returned probably next week,” Daniels said.

Hardy will arraigned in Erie County Court when that expected indictment is returned by the Grand Jury.

