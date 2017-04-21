Son accused of killing mother in Eden

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities were called late Thursday afternoon to the 8900 block of East Eden Road in east Eden after a man allegedly killed his 79-year-old mother.

According to records and multiple sources, Wayne E. Kozak, 48, of the East Eden Road address, is alleged to have killed his mother, Mary Louise Kozak, 79, who lives in the same house.

It wasn’t clear early Friday whether Wayne Kozak had been charged. He allegedly killed his mother less than a week before his 49th birthday, records show.

It wasn’t known early Friday how Mary Louise Kozak died, or what type of weapon was used.

Initially, Kozak was armed and on the run, but was apprehended, and the public was not in any danger, multiple sources said.

Eden police requested assistance from New York State Police, which provided crime scene investigators. They were wrapping up processing the scene around midnight.

Additional details are expected to be released Friday.