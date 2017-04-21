Suspected heroin dealer charged related to 2 Friday raids

(Photo courtesy of the Erie County Sheriff's office)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspected heroin dealer was arrested related to two raids in Cheektowaga and Buffalo.

The Sheriff’s office says a Williamstowne Village Senior Apartment on Williams St. in Cheektowaga was raided late Friday morning.

There, detectives and deputies say they found drug paraphernalia, as well as 200 grams of heroin hidden in drink containers.

After that raid, Eddie Fields, 45, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession and intent to sell narcotics.

Later, in the afternoon, authorities raided another residence associated with Fields, this time on Pine St. in Buffalo.

In that residence, members of the Sheriff’s office, the DEA and the Buffalo Narcotics Unit say they found heroin and two loaded handguns.

Fields was taken to the Erie County Holding Center to await arraignment.

