Teen reported missing in Depew

Amanda Murphy, 17, has been reported missing from the village of Depew.

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Depew Police Department is looking for a missing teenage girl.

Amanda Murphy, 17, was reported missing from her residence on April 18.

Murphy is a white female, 5’5″ tall and about 125 lbs., with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Buffalo Sabres sweatshirt, pink plaid pajama pants, and white high-top sneakers.

A statement from Depew Police said that Murphy’s family has no idea about her whereabouts, and that the teen has run away in the past but usually returned within a few hours or by the next morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Depew Police at 716-683-1123 or send any pertinent information to tips@villageofdepew.org.

