WATCH: Sabres owner Terry Pegula: “Accountability starts with me”

Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula spoke on Friday following the firing of General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma.

“These are difficult decisions,” Pegula said as the conference started. “Accountability starts with me.”

On Thursday, it was announced that Murray and Bylsma were let go after the team’s losing season of 33 wins and 37 losses.

Contrary to earlier reports stating star player Jack Eichel wanted Bylsma fired, Eichel’s agent disputed the reports, calling them “complete fabrication.” Pegula echoed the statements of Eichel’s agent, also saying it was fabrication.

Pegula said that better communication is necessary in the organization.

“I regret not being more involved in the decision to not be more involved in the coach search the last time,” Pegula said.

Pegula said “experience is going to be key” as the organization searches for Murray’s and Bylsma’s replacements.

