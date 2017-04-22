30 in 30: Offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ryan Ramczyk’s path to NFL Draft scouting boards has been an impressive one. Four years, ago after high school, he decided to stop playing football and remain close to home. He atteneded a division III school in Wisconsin before Paul Chryst and the Badgers scooped him up. Now he is one of the top offensive linemen in this year’s class.

“I would say every single game I played helped me grow stronger and develop into the player I am today.”

Ramczyk is expected to go in the first round and be the first offensive tackle off the board. And despite almost walking away from the game forever, he is ready for the challenges playing at the next level will bring.

“I think you have to be smart and know the ins and outs of football. Just have the athletic ability to do whatever that team wants you to do. A natural raw ability combined with work ethic.”

The only knock on Ramczyk is that he had surguery on his hip in January. He wasn’t able to test at the combine.

“It is not really a concern it is going to be a lot of learning off the bat and if I am healthy I am going to jump in there and adjust to that system.”

But, if he is healthy, he will be an assett where ever he lands.

“The offensive line takes pride in not getting pride. It is a thankless position but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”