Driver tells police he drank “lots of Jack and Cokes” after crashing truck

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man faces a DWI charge, among others after police say he drove drunk and crashed his pickup truck into a pole on Young Street.

Tonawanda Police say 28-year-old David Fuhrman fled the scene on foot after the crash. Officers found him a short time later in a backyard off Fremont Street.

Police say he was bleeding from his face and neck. He was taken to ECMC for treatment for injuries and a blood draw for alcohol.

On the way to ECMC, Fuhrman told police quote, “I drank a lot of Jack and Cokes.”