First responders pack sandbags in Olcott to prepare for rising water

By Published:

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB)- It’s was team effort to fill 60,000 sandbags in Olcott on Saturday.

More than 100 firefighters from Niagara County helped the Olcott Fire Company and other local agencies prepare for rising waters. They worked to reinforce the northern shore.

“Setting sandbags for the residents, hoping to delay the water and try to keep them in their houses as long as we can,” said Chief Stephen Miller, with the Olcott Fire Company.

Lake Ontario is higher than it has been in more than 40 years. Officials told News 4 it will peak on about May 14, when it’s expected to be about a foot higher than it is now.

“The concern is the minimal flooding we’re getting right now will turn from moderate to extreme flooding where these residents are at,” said Jonathan Schultz, the director of emergency services. “We have a lot of people who live in these areas, they may have to be evacuated when the time comes.”

They deployed 14 pallets of sandbags on Saturday, to help protect homes and property.

Schultz told us they are also working to protect critical infrastructure like the sewer and gas systems.

About a third of the sandbags packed were distributed. Another 40,000 will be kept at headquarters, ready to go out.

“It’s basically day by day watching what the weather does and as these levels go up, see what happens.” said Schultz.

If you think you’ll need sandbags at your home officials said you should contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the main number is (716) 438-3393.

You can also contact your local fire company.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s