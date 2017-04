LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — County fire investigators are at the scene of a Saturday morning house fire.

The fire happened some time before 6:00 a.m. on Ingham Avenue.

The Red Cross is offering help to those displaced by the fire.

The street near the fire was blocked off but has been reopened to traffic.

