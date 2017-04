BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A 35 year old man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and was apparently firing shots out of a downstairs window.

It happened on the first block of Keystone St. at about 2:00 p.m.

Police say they safely removed six people from an upstairs apartment.

The man surrendered to police at around 3:30 p.m. and was taken to ECMC to be evaluated.

He is in police custody.

Police say no one was injured and charges are pending.