March for Science draws thousands to protest budget cuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Medical professionals, scientists, mathematicians and supporters made it clear Saturday, that they will fight to preserve science and its important role in society.

More than 2,000 people marched from Soldiers Circle to Delaware park. It was just one of 600 ‘March for Science’ rallies worldwide.

Those that took part in the march say there’s a growing attack on science.

“I was at the first earth day and the issues are still even more important to address because it’s just terrible what is happening to our environment and the political pressures to go backward,” said retired biologist, Elizabeth Stone.

Thousands of people worldwide are marching as part of an effort to push back against threats of budget cuts to funding STEM programs.

“We want to stand up for science and evidence based policy, we want to have the EPA and NIH have large budgets, not have these budget cuts that have been proposed,” said Alexandria Trujilo, rally organizer.

“When i heard about it, I just couldn’t believe there were people who were ignorant enough to think it wasn’t a big deal,” said Ehlimana Imamovic, demonstrator.

STEM supporters say policy makers are ignoring facts and research, especially when it comes to climate change.

“We just want to show people that scientific research and evidence is true and you can’t have an opinion, you have to just actually look at the evidence, you can’t just make things up,” said Trujilo.

“It’s very upsetting to think that all these people need to congregate just to prove that science is in fact a fact,” said Noah Juliano, demonstrator.

Demonstrators hope these rallies will save science while also sending a strong message to lawmakers.

“The more people that come out and the more people that express their views, the better off it is because this is our democracy and this is how we have to exercise our rights,” said Stone.

“We want to vote for people who propose evidence based policy, hopefully politicians will start doing that,” said Trujilo.

President Donald Trump did not tweet about the rallies worldwide on Saturday, but he did take to Twitter to say, ” I am committed to keeping our air and water clean, but always remember that economic growth enhances environmental protection. Jobs matter!”